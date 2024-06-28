Highway 23 Detour East of St. Cloud Extended

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Mother Nature's rain showers are now wreaking havoc with road construction projects.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the completion of the first phase of Highway 23 between Bock and Ogilvie has been extended due to heavy rain this spring and summer.

The lengthy detour was to end in late June but has now been extended through mid-July.

Phase two of the project will take place between Milaca and Bock once the first phase is completed.

MnDOT MnDOT loading...

The second phase will also require a detour between County Road 2 in Milaca and Mille Lacs County Road 24 east of Bock. That detour will be in place until mid-September.

The $6.5-million project resurfaces the 12 miles of Highway 23 and includes other improvements like new shoulders and underground drainage structures.

Lane closures are scheduled for mid-September until early October where drivers will encounter alternate one-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car until the project is finished.

