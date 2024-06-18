Highway 169 Bridge Work in Elk River to Prompt Closures

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The next big phase of the Highway 169 redefine project in Elk River is set to get underway.

Massive bridge beams are arriving this week in preparation for the Main Street Bridge construction. The beams are 112 tons of pre-casted concrete that are seven feet tall and 192 feet long.

Once the beams are placed, then the decking work will begin.

Starting on Sunday night and continuing through mid-August, access at the intersection of Main Street/181st Avenue will close and Zane Street/Line Avenue will close east of Highway 169 in Elk River.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says work will include sanitary sewer, storm sewer, curb work, new sidewalks, and paving.

MnDOT MnDOT loading...

Drivers should follow road signs along Twin Lakes Road between 179th Street and Line Avenue.

Once the project is finished, it will improve motorist and pedestrian safety, increase capacity, and reduce bottlenecks along the three miles of Highway 169 along that corridor.

MnDOT MnDOT loading...

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton