Lane Closures Scheduled to Begin Monday on Monticello Bridge

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A bridge construction project in Monticello will cause traffic headaches for drivers who cross the Mississippi River using the Highway 25 Bridge.

Starting Monday, crews will begin a resurfacing project that will reduce the bridge to a single lane of traffic in each direction.

The work zone will be from 3rd Street to the east of Sherburne County Road 11/14. Drivers should prepare for significant delays and are encouraged to use an alternate river crossing until the project is completed in late October.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the project consists of resurfacing the bridge deck, replacing approach panels and joints, widening the sidewalks on both sides of the bridge, upgrading lighting, and replacing or repairing drainage structures.

The $2.6-million project will also require approximately six to nine overnight closures for the concrete decking work.

