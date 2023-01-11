Minnesota Home Sales Continued to Decline in December

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Interest rates on a 30-year mortgage rose to nearly 7% in December leading to a sharp decline in closed sales across Minnesota.

It also marked 12 straight months of decline, peaking at a nearly 39% drop in closed sales in December.

The overall number of properties for sale rose in 2022 at just over 15%, but they stayed on the market longer.

Closed sales in the tri-county area dropped 38.3% in December compared to December 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Median sale prices increased by 1.7% to $305,000, but they stayed on the market 24% longer than the previous December.

Minnesota Realtors say potential buyers and sellers remain weary, but the big-picture indicators show while the market has slowed, it is fundamentally healthy and ready to resurge when inflation eases.

175 Years of Benton County History

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie