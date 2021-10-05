Minnesota Realtors Holding Statewide Convention in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Real estate agents from across the state will be in St. Cloud this week. The Minnesota Realtors Association is hosting its statewide convention Wednesday and Thursday at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Galler says about 400 people are expected to attend the event, which was postponed last year.

He says they have a full schedule of industry topics to cover.

Challenges and obstacles realtors face in the marketplace, dealing with new technology, creating unconscious bias diversity plans and trying to impact that homeownership gap, changes in the MLS system.

Galler says Jason Miller from Premier Real Estate in St. Cloud will also be installed as their 2022 President during the convention.

They have about 22,500 members across the state.

As for the hot housing market, Galler says it has slowed down from the spring but he says as long as interest rates remain low the housing market will stay strong into next year.

