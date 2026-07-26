Bbb bird, bird, bird, b-bird's the word is the famous line from the Trashmen's song "Surfin' Bird," and birds have been the word in the board game community for the last several weeks. Board game enthusiasts have been chirping excitedly about the latest game from "Wingspan" creator Elizabeth Hargrave, "Wingspan Pocket."

"Wingspan Pocket" is available now for preorder before its retail release, and fans will be able to grab limited quantities at GenCon this week in Indianapolis. Hargrave says the streamlined version of her hit "Wingspan" has been in the works for a few years:

Hargrave joined WJON's Table Talk on Saturday to discuss "Wingspan Pocket," what it's like to be a designer at GenCon, and more.

Wingspan Pocket has already sold over 9,400 copies in the U.S. alone.

"Wingspan Pocket" has already sold about 14,000 copies internationally. The game features much of the same art by illustrators Anna Maria Martinez Jaramillo, Natalia Rojas, and Beth Sobel. It does have some new art/birds in it, including a set of birds from Africa. Having African birds is exciting because the base "Wingspan" game does not even have an Africa expansion yet. Hargrave says she wanted to include the whole bird world in "Wingspan Pocket."

Hargrave hinted that a "Wrymspan" or "Finspan Pocket" could follow but nothing is for sure. She says she put a lot of thought into "Wingspan Pocket" so it is wild to see it taking off already:

Hargrave and other game designers have their own gaming group to test prototypes.

We also chatted with Hargrave about working with publishers to make appearances at various conventions. She says she loves to play games but often doesn't have the time to play between panels, signings, and meeting with industry friends, but she really enjoys walking the halls and meeting fans.

Hargrave says not a lot of fans recognize her at conventions or out in public, but it is a great feeling when they do:

It was fun to chat with Hargrave about "Wingspan Pocket," board game conventions, and more. You can tune into WJON on Saturdays for Table Talk to hear more conversations about gaming and with board game designers, publishers, and industry experts. Table Talk airs every other Saturday at 8:10 opposite the Woods Garden Show. The next episode will take place on August 8th.

Elizabeth Hargrave Elizabeth Hargrave

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