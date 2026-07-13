The biggest weekend in gaming will soon be here for board game hobbyists. GenCon is just a little over two weeks away. The event is the biggest board game convention in the United States and brings in fans from around the world.

Not only is GenCon a fun time for fans, but it is a big deal for publishers and game designers as well. Flatout Games first started attending GenCon as a design team and hobbyists in 2017 and then as a publisher in 2022. Flatout Games' Molly Johnson says GenCon is the best way to connect with everything and everyone in gaming:

Johnson joined WJON's Table Talk to talk about GenCon and what Flatout Games does for the convention and how they prepare for such a large event.

GenCon takes place over four days from July 30th through August 2nd.

Flatout Games will be showing off the new role-playing style game (RPG) "Whisperstone" at GenCon. She says "Whisperstone" is a puzzly experience and they have been having a lot of fun with it:

Johnson says the game is great for families and people looking to get into RPGs. "Whisperstone" is still in development, and it will probably come to Kickstarter in about a year, so GenCon is people's first chance to get a taste of the game.

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Dominic Crapuchettes Dominic Crapuchettes

Dominic Crapuchettes is the mastermind behind several popular games like "Wits & Wagers," "Say Anything," and his latest release, "Nature." He joined Table Talk to discuss "Nature" and what GenCon is like for him as a designer. He says seeing people playing his games at conventions never gets old:

"Nature" has several modules that let you customize your experience.

He says a day in the life of a game designer or publisher at GenCon can be really hectic. Crapuchettes says they will have something special for "Nature" fans that stop by their booth:

GenCon is not just all about board games. There are crafts, live-action role-playing events, and other activities to do as well, and Sunday is always family day. GenCon takes place at the Indianapolis Convention Center every year.

You can tune into WJON's Table Talk bi-weekly to hear more fun conversations with publishers and designers like Molly Johnson and Dominic Crapuchettes. Table Talk airs at 8:00 a.m. on Saturdays opposite the Woods Garden Show.

Dominic Crapuchettes Dominic Crapuchettes

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