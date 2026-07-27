UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in nearly every state over the last week.

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Gas Buddy says continued escalations between the U.S. and Iran, renewed Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries combined to keep pressure on both crude and refined product markets. However, a weekend pullback in hostilities is offering some relief, with oil prices opening lower on Sunday.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.04. The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06. The national average price of diesel has increased 17.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.25 per gallon.