MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota theater company is set to launch its 2026-2027 season on Tuesday. Children's Theatre Company (CTC) in Minneapolis will start its new season with the family classic Pinocchio.

What makes CTC's Pinocchio special?

CTC's production is an original retelling of the story written by Greg Banks about 10 years ago. The story follows five painters who show up to work at the theater and then realize the audience is there waiting for Pinocchio to start. The painters take it upon themselves to put on the show.

Greg Banks is returning to CTC to direct Pinocchio and says it is a gorgeous show:

"It's a huge amount of fun not only just to work on but to watch as well, and it's one of my favorites. I've done about, I've done nearly a dozen shows at CTC, and I think it stands out there as one of my best ones, so to be asked to come back and do it again after ten years is a treat, really a delight."

CTC's Pinocchio only uses five actors.

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Banks says the smaller cast is a joy to work with and fun for the audience to see all the characters change live on stage:

"One of the actors plays the cricket, which features in the Pinocchio story, but also plays the Ringmaster in Playland, and to see somebody transforming in front of your eyes is really exciting, rather than just waiting while they go off stage and change costume and come on again. You just see them become different people."

Banks says the character changes work on an emotional level too, as the audience sees the characters move through different bits of themselves. Pinocchio runs at the Children's Theatre Company from Tuesday through October 18th.

Director/Playwright Greg Banks, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company Director/Playwright Greg Banks, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company

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