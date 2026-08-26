MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can see a beloved children's book come to life this fall in an original musical. Twelve Kinds of Ice will make its world premiere at the Children's Theatre Company (CTC) in Minneapolis.

The show is based on the book by Ellen Bryan Obed and is about a young child recalling adventures with her dad through the progression of winter through twelve stages of ice formation.

CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine says every Minnesotan can relate to the story:

"It is about the tradition that I think many Minnesota families will recognize: of flooding your backyard with water to turn it into ice to have a backyard ice rink. It's a beautiful story between a father and a daughter and their annual tradition."

CTC has developed over 200 new plays and musicals, and Dildine says they create all aspects when they build a new show:

"So we are the first one to get the script, we develop it, we design it, we cast it, and we build it here in the Twin Cities, and produce it here for the first time in the Twin Cities."

CTC is a Tony Award-winning theatre, and Dildine says they create new work all the time.

The theatre's production of Princess Kay of the Milky Way is another original making its world premiere this spring. Twelve Kinds of Ice runs from October 13th through November 22nd, and tickets are on sale now.

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