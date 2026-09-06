ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare's Coborn Cancer Center, Urology Clinic, and Laboratory Services are teaming up to hold free prostate screenings next week. Men ages 45-70 can take advantage of the free screenings on Thursday, September 17th.

CentraCare says prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men. The American Cancer Society says almost 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, and early detection can help catch it before symptoms develop, which is when treatment is most effective.

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The free prostate-specific-antigen (PSA) blood test and prostate exam will be held at the CentraCare Coborn Cancer Center at 1900 CentraCare Circle, Suite 1600, in St. Cloud on September 17th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Anyone interested in getting a screening needs to call 320-229-5100 for an appointment, and space is limited.

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