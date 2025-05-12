Rural Healthcare Discussion Scheduled at St. Cloud Library

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A pair of CentraCare doctors will be talking about rural healthcare in Central Minnesota at an event on Wednesday.

The event, Growing the Future for Rural Healthcare in Central Minnesota, is being sponsored by the League of Women Voters, St. Cloud area.

Doctor Ulrika Wigert is one of the speakers. She practices family medicine at the CentraCare Clinic in Sauk Centre. She has 22 years serving rural populations.

Doctor Jill Amsberry will also be a speaker at the event. Amsberry practices pediatrics at the CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud and is also the Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Medical Education at the new University of Minnesota Medical School CentraCare Regional Campus in St. Cloud.

They will be speaking in the Bremer Room at the St. Cloud Public Library on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

See the Aftermath of the 1886 St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice Tornado Here are some historical pictures taken of the destruction from an F4 tornado/cyclone on the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice, Minnesota on April 14, 1886. Gallery Credit: Brown and Riley, "Cyclone Views: Pictures Sauk Rapids Cyclone" (1886). University and Other Publications. 1.

See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty