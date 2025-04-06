Learn More About Surgery At St. Cloud Hospital’s Open House

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Take a tour through one of Central Minnesota's largest surgical centers next week. CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital is hosting its Annual Surgery Open House on Tuesday, April 15th.

The event is an opportunity to explore the surgical center through an interactive, self-guided tour. People will have the chance to learn about surgical careers, experience cutting-edge procedures, and see advanced technology.

The Surgery Open House is open to all ages and no RSVP is needed. The open house is free to attend.

