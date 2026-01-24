SARTELL (WJON News) -- CentraCare will open its newly expanded facility in Sartell on Monday. CentraCare is opening Sauk Crossing Family Medicine at 2000 23rd Street South. The new location for Family Medicine is near the CentraCare Sartell Clinic and has been home to the CentraCare Eye Center since 2017.

How was Sauk Crossing expanded, and what services will be located there now?

The expanded facility was developed in partnership with HMA Architects and RJM Construction and will have updated clinical spaces geared towards supporting collaboration among care teams and more efficient patient flow. Services available at Sauk Crossing will now include the eye center, imaging services, lab services, the School of Diagnostic Imaging, family medicine, Integrated Behavioral Health, and Medication Therapy Management.

CentraCare says the addition of Family Medicine to Sauk Crossing will further enhance the location as a hub for coordinated care and support its long-term commitment to serving growing community needs.

