ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud residents will be able to get a peek at the city's new medical school this month. CentraCare and the University of Minnesota are hosting an open house on Sunday, July 27th, to celebrate the grand opening of the new University of Minnesota Medical School CentraCare Regional Campus in St. Cloud.

The event will allow the community to explore the facility, meet the faculty and the inaugural class of students, and learn about the future of health care in the region. There will be tours of the campus, meet and greets, live music, and local food trucks.

CentraCare CEO and President Ken Holmen says the new campus represents a significant step forward in expanding access to high-quality medical education and healthcare in Central Minnesota. The event is free to attend and will run from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. The new medical school is located at 1600 County Road 134 in St. Cloud, across from CentraCare Plaza.

