Free Prostate Cancer Screenings Happening Thursday at CentraCare
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare's Coborn Cancer Center is hosting another free prostate cancer screening this week.
Men ages 45 to 70 with no prior history of prostate cancer are invited to get a free screening on Thursday.
The screening is to promote early detection and raise awareness about men's health.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling (320) 229-5100.
The screenings will be at the Coborn Cancer Center at CentraCare Plaza from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Everyone with an appointment will get a free PSA blood test and physical exam.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.
