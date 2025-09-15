Free Prostate Cancer Screenings Happening Thursday at CentraCare

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare's Coborn Cancer Center is hosting another free prostate cancer screening this week.

Men ages 45 to 70 with no prior history of prostate cancer are invited to get a free screening on Thursday.

The screening is to promote early detection and raise awareness about men's health.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (320) 229-5100.

The screenings will be at the Coborn Cancer Center at CentraCare Plaza from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Everyone with an appointment will get a free PSA blood test and physical exam.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

LOOK: The Most Iconic Magazine Covers of the '80s and '90s From Demi Moore’s groundbreaking pregnancy portrait to Janet Jackson’s provocative Rolling Stone cover — and even "Bat Boy" makes an appearance — these unforgettable ’80s and ’90s magazine moments defined pop culture and captured an era before the internet took over. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Did Anyone Watch These TV Shows in the 1980s and 1990s? While you might think “watching while distracted” is a modern habit, even back in the day the TV was just… there, humming along while you did other things. These were the shows that weren’t exactly “must-see TV,” more like “might-see TV” — part of the culture, but you had to wonder: who was actually watching? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz