ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two Central Minnesota Hospitals have been recognized for reaching a milestone. CentraCare's St. Cloud Hospital and Sauk Centre Hospital have been honored for their long-standing membership in the American Hospital Association. The St. Cloud Hospital received the AHA 100-year milestone for being a member since 1919. The Sauk Centre Hospital was awarded for its 75 years of membership, participation, and leadership in advancing health care for rural communities.

Ken Holmen, CentraCare CEO and President; Kim Egan, CentraCare Chief Human Resources Officer; Liz Summy, FACHE, AHA Regional Executive; Mike Blair, CentraCare Chief Financial Officer; Susan Doherty, VP, AHA Field Engagement and Rural Health Services; Holly Golden, Vice President, CentraCare Foundation; and Dave Larson, Vice President, Facilities Management.PHOTO courtesy of CentraCare

CentraCare President and CEO Ken Holmen says the recognition not only celebrates their partnership with AHA but also reflects on the enduring commitment to compassionate, high-quality care for the communities CentraCare serves. The AHA milestone awards honor CentraCare's lasting legacy of leadership, innovation, and care.

