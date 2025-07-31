St. Cloud Hospital Rises to Second Best In Minnesota Rankings
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Hospital has been ranked as the second-best hospital in Minnesota.
The latest U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings have moved CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital up from its previous ranking of third.
CentraCare says in addition to its regional ranking, St. Cloud Hospital is High Performing in four adult specialties and 19 procedures and conditions.
The hospital is High Performing in Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Urology, and Pulmonary & Lung Surgery.
Some of the 19 High Performing procedures and conditions include several heart procedures and conditions, hip replacement, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and COPD. CentraCare says the honors place St. Cloud Hospital among the top-performing hospitals in the country.
