Minnesota is Home to Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S.

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.

Saint Cloud Hospital came in behind only Mayo Clinic in Rochester on the list of the best hospitals in Minnesota.

The world's hospitals have been the front line in medicine's constantly evolving war against COVID-19 for two years now. According to the experts who helped guide the results of our annual ranking of the World's Best Hospitals, that has meant learning to adapt to new and existing challenges quickly and improvising on the fly.

Minnesota has 14 hospitals in Newsweek's 'Top-500' Hospitals in the U.S.

Top Ten Hospitals in Minnesota for 2022

Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN (#1 in the U.S.) Saint Cloud Hospital - St. Cloud, MN (#54 in the U.S.) University of Minnesota Medical Center - Minneapolis, MN (#63 in the U.S.) Abbott Northwestern Hospital - Minneapolis, MN (#109 in the U.S.) Regions Hospital - St. Paul, MN (#123 in the U.S.) Fairview Southdale Hospital - Edina, MN (#167 in the U.S.) Fairview Ridges Hospital - Burnsville, MN (#196 in the U.S.) Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital - St. Louis Park, MN (#199 in Minnesota) Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea, MN (#206 in the U.S.) Perham Health Clinic - Perham, MN (#283 in the U.S.)

Lake Region Healthcare Corporation in Fergus Falls, Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Lakewood Health System in Staples, and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby also m ad the top-500 in the U.S. list.

Top Five Hospitals in the U.S. for 2022

Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland, OH Massachusetts General Hospital - Boston, MA Johns Hopkins Hospital - Baltimore, MD UCLA Medical Center - Los Angeles, CA

Since being diagnosed with cancer for the first time in 2002, I've had seven surgeries -- with the last three at Mayo Clinic in Rochester -- and multiple stays at Saint Cloud Hospital.

So yeah, it's safe to say that I feel very fortunate to have my ongoing healthcare these days being handled by the folks in Saint Cloud and down in Rochester.

