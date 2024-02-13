The Cost Of Mayo Clinic’s Expansion: Is It Sustainable For Rochester?

Back in 2013, Minnesota officials determined there was "a compelling interest to authorize public investments in Rochester to help support Mayo Clinic in Rochester as a global medical destination center." It seems that with all the growth that the Mayo Clinic is doing, might be putting a strain on public services. So has the Mayo Clinic become to expensive for Rochester?

Get our free mobile app

Back in November, The Mayo Clinic put out a news release surrounding it's next phase of the Destination Medical Center project. The phase is known as Bold. Forward. Unbound. Here is what the Mayo Clinic is hoping to achieve, in their own words with the next phase.

Mayo Clinic’s Board of Trustees has approved Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester, a multiyear strategic initiative that advances Mayo Clinic’s Bold. Forward. strategy to Cure, Connect and Transform healthcare for the benefit of patients everywhere. It reimagines Mayo Clinic’s downtown Rochester campus and introduces new facilities with a combination of innovative care concepts and digital technologies that will give Mayo Clinic the ability to scale transformation in ways never before imagined.

Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester will introduce five new buildings, related infrastructure and utilities — all with future-oriented design elements.

Well, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is reporting (paywall) that this phase of the project which will include building "2.4 million square feet of space", is going to cost the City of Rochester more than $11 million in hiring new employees to inspect and service the expansion.

The forward momentum of Mayo isn't coming at a great time at the MSP Business Journal states that; "the increased demand comes as city staff is already struggling with workload in years following the pandemic; resignations nearly doubled in 2022 from the two years before."

Now there is some positive news with all the buildings Mayo is planning. When you add up all the potential building permits, the city should recoup around $22 million, but will that be enough to keep all of the newly hired Rochester employees busy when all the building is done?

Time will tell the answer to that question.

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court

Come Visit Fairhaven, Minnesota in Pictures