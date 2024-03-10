One Person Hurt In Crash Near Kimball

MAINE PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Kimball on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:30 in the afternoon an SUV driven by 22-year-old Chandler Christenson of Montevideo was going south on Highway 15 when it lost control and rolled into the ditch.

Christenson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

