CentraCare Offering Free Skin Cancer Screenings
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare says skin cancer rates in Stearns County continue to rise, so the organization is hosting two days of free screenings.
Anyone who has not been screened by a dermatologist in the last three years is eligible to get screened at no charge on Monday or Tuesday. It coincides with the American Academy of Dermatology's Melanoma Monday.
Anyone wishing to get a free screening must call in advance to schedule an appointment.
The screenings will take place on Monday and Tuesday at the CentraCare Plaza.
Call (320) 229-4924 to schedule an appointment.
Dermatologists say preventive tips include wearing sunscreen, use protective clothing and avoid tanning beds.
