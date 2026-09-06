It was a trip down a rabbit hole after a suggestion from friends turned into a new game company. AJC Games founder Joe Caruso launched the company's first title, The Crimson Queen, on Kickstarter based on a party game he had made to play with friends and family.

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Caruso joined WJON's Table Talk on Saturday to discuss AJC's latest game, Risk It All, and to talk about his company. He says things took off for him pretty quickly once he put The Crimson Queen on Kickstarter:

Caruso says getting the 2,000 backers for The Crimson Queen influenced him to start AJC Games and have game design and publishing become a full-time job.

Their newest game coming to Kickstarter is Risk It All, a dice-chucking, push-your-luck game, and once again is set in the Alice in Wonderland universe. The game has great art by Alessio Greco, who has done a lot of fantasy art, and Caruso says some people want the game just for the artwork.

Caruso says Risk It All lets you play as some of your favorite Alice in Wonderland characters and even go a little mad:

Risk It All already has over 1,400 followers leading up to its anticipated October 27th launch date. Caruso says AJC has another game, The Crimson Court, getting ready to go to retail in quarter one of 2027 as well.

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In addition to Caruso joining Table Talk, Gaming Expert William Pankratz from Games By James filled us in on some new titles hitting the shelves, like King of Tokyo-Godzilla and the newest title from Plymouth, MN-based Chip Theory Games, Jump Masters.

You can tune into Table Talk at 8:00 a.m. after the news every other Saturday to hear conversations with other game designers, publishers, and influencers. On September 19th, Conor McGoey from InsideUp Games will join us to talk about their latest title, the trick-taking deck builder, The Adventure Store.

AJC Games founder Joe Caruso and family, PHOTO courtesy of Joe Caruso and AJC Games AJC Games founder Joe Caruso and family, PHOTO courtesy of Joe Caruso and AJC Games

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