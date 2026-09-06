Saturday Games

STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP

(Saturday Sept. 5th)

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 MINNETONKA MONARCHS 0

The Muskies defeated the Monarchs in the Class A semifinals. They both collected five hits, including one double and a sacrifice fly, four hit batters, and solid defense. The Muskie starting pitcher was lefty John Schumer; he threw his second nine-inning game of the day to earn the win. He gave up five singles, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Levin Lampert; he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Jake Gruebele had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Jacob Merrill was hit twice by a pitch; he was credited for an RBI, and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-2; he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Brady Thompson went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run; Mateo Seguara went 1-4, and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-4, and Gavan Schulte had a walk and scored a run.

The Monarchs' starting pitcher was Max Nelson. He threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, four runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Hughes threw 6 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Monarchs offense was led by Kyle Boutwell, who went 2-for-4, and Max Peterson went 1-for-3. Eli Charley and Reid LaFrenz both went 1-for-4. Max Peterson went 1-for-3; Will Koeppen and Mike Davis both had a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 ST. PATRICK IRISH 1

The Muskies outhit the Irish nine to seven, including two doubles and six hits, and they played very good defense. Lefty John Schumer threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill; he went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI, and Brady Thompson went 2-for-3. Mateo Segura and Keaton Landowski both went 1-for-4; Andrew Deters went 1-for-5 and scored a run, and Levi Lampert had two walks.

The Irish starting pitcher was Evan Esch; he threw seven innings; he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Zack Endres threw two innings; he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Irish offense was led by Jack Taxdahl; he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for one RBI. Zach Stroh went 2-for-4 with a double, and Kashton Bowden went 1-for-3 with a double. Ryan Friedges went 1-for-4, and Kal Brohmer went 1-for-3.

ELROSA SAINTS 6 HANSKA LAKERS 2

The Saints outhit the Lakers thirteen to six, including two doubles, one sacrifice, seven that collected hits, and solid defense. The Saints starting pitcher was Ashton Dingmann; he threw one inning, and he gave up three hits and two runs. Grant Moscho, a draftee from Greenwald, threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, six walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jared Cortez, a draftee from Norway Lake Sunburg, threw one inning and recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Wiener, who went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 3-for 5 for an RBI, and Jackson Peter went 1-for-5. Peyton Winter went 1-for-4, and he scored a run; Gavin Kampsen went 1-for 5, and Luke Dingmann had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Sam Knowles; he threw 4 1/3 innings, gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded one strikeout. A draftee from Milroy, Nate Deutz threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, one run, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Chris Knowles, who went 1-for 3 for an RBI, and he had two walks. Tanner Olson went 1-for 3 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Sam Knowles went 1-for 4; he was hit by a pitch, and Brock Wellmann went 1-for 3. Jake Finstad and Colin Anderson both went 1-for-5, and each scored a run. Kevin Larson was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and Sawyer Olson had two walks.

JORDAN BREWERS 3 SOBIESKI SKIS 1

The Brewers were outhit by the Skis nine to seven; they did collect one double and five hits, and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Jon Draheim; he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, and he recorded five strikeouts. Joe Lucas threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Joe Lucas; he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Nate Beckman went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Derek Danelke went 2-4 and he scored a run, and Jon Draheim went 1-for-4. Scott Hollingsworth went 1-3, Steve Beckman had two walks and scored a run; and Zac Daak had a walk and scored a run.

The Skis' starting pitcher was Dusty Parker. He threw two innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Schafer threw six innings; he gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Alex Thoma, who went 2-for-4 for an RBI, and Beau Thoma, who went 3-for-4 with a double. Dusty Parker went 2-for-4, Collin Eckman went 1-for-4 and scored a run, and Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4.

DELANO ATHLETICS 5 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1

The Athletics outhit the Martins fourteen to four, including three doubles, with nine that collected hits. The starting pitcher was Max Otto; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Athletics offense was led by Toby Hanson, who went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Trevor Jaunich went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, and Carter VanBeusekom went 3-for-4 for an RBI. Mike Reed went 1-for-3 with a double; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Mason Henry went 1-for-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Andrew Bruett went 1-for-2 with a walk. Jack Paulson and Gunnar Paulson both went 1-4, and Cade Bruett went 1-3.

The Martins' starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, who threw six innings. He gave up thirteen hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. A draftee from Loretta, Andrew Kemper, threw 1-3 innings; he retired one batter.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, who went 2-4 with a stolen base and a walk, and Tanner Arceneau went 1-4 with a double. Nolan Rueter went 1-for-4; Jaylen Arceneau and Matt Schlangen both had a walk.

PLATO BLUE JAYS 6 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 0

The Blue Jays outhit the Springers seven to six, including seven that collected hits and solid defense. Their Blue Jays starting pitcher was Reece Schwirtz; he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles and one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. William Hoernemann threw one inning; he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Luke Roepke; he went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored a run. Dane Schwirtz went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Beau Lepel went 1-for-2 with two walks, and he scored a run; Dayton Franke went 1-for 4, and he scored a run. Reece Schwirtz went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Tate Wisch and Bennett Lepel both went 1-for 4.

The Springers' starting pitcher was Jack Arnold. He threw six innings; he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up one hit, three runs, and two walks. Nolan VanLoy threw 1 1/3 innings; he recorded one strikeout.

The Springer offense was led by Drew VanLoy; he went 2-for-4, and Brad Olson went 1-for-4. Brady Klehr and Joe Dempsey both went 1-3 with a walk. Brady Klehr went 1-for-3 with a walk, and Will Huls went 1-for-3.

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