ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You have the opportunity to eat dinner with the Minnesota Supreme Court justices. An informal dinner has been planned for Tuesday, October 13th at Atwood Memorial Center on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

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It is being presented by St. Cloud State, St. Cloud Technical & Community College, and the St. Cloud Area School District. The public dinner is being held in conjunction with the court's visit to St. Cloud Tech High School for its Traveling Oral Arguments program.

Members of the court will be seated alongside community members, who are free to ask questions. There is a short program following the dinner. Dinner tickets cost $25 plus tax and fees. The deadline to buy tickets is 5:00 p.m. on October 6th. No tickets will be sold at the door.

The court will hear arguments in the auditorium at Tech High School at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14th. After the oral arguments, justices will have lunch with student representatives and visit classrooms. The events at Tech will not be open to the public, but oral arguments will be livestreamed.

The Minnesota Supreme Court Traveling Oral Arguments program began in 1995. It travels to two high schools in Minnesota each year, one in the spring and one in the fall. The fall visit includes a community dinner. The St. Cloud event marks the 59th traveling oral arguments event for the court.