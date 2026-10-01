ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A pair of nationally ranked teams are at home this weekend to highlight St. Cloud State's Homecoming weekend activities.

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The St. Cloud State volleyball team goes into the weekend ranked #15 in the nation in Division II.

The Huskies are 10-5 overall and 4-3 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. They host MSU Moorhead, with a record of 10-6 overall and 3-4 in the conference, on Friday at 6:00 p.m., and Minnesota Crookston, with a record of 3-12 overall and 1-6 in the conference, on Saturday at 2:00 p.m., at Halenbeck Hall.

You do need a ticket to get into Friday night's match, but on Saturday it is free to attend.

SCSU is 46-23 all-time against MSU Moorhead, including a 9-1 mark in its last 10 matchups and an eight-match win streak over the Dragons.



The Huskies are 25-8 all-time against Minnesota Crookston and have won the last 11 matches in a row against the Golden Eagles.

SCSU Swimming & Diving SCSU Swimming & Diving

The St. Cloud State men's swimming and diving team opens their season ranked #14 in the nation in Division II.

The Huskies are slated to begin the 2026-27 season this weekend with a two-day meet against Northern Michigan at the Halenbeck Hall Aquatics Center. The meet will take place on Friday and Saturday as part of Homecoming Week.



The meet is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The competition will also serve as Senior and Parents Day for the team.

The SCSU men are coming off a 13th-place finish at the 2026 NCAA Championships, their fourth-best finish in program history.

The women’s team was selected to finish second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Read More: St. Cloud State Homecoming Brings Volleyball to Center Stage |