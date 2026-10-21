The city of St. Cloud continues to see progress on properties throughout the community. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON to give an update on what's happening in the city.

St. Cloud City Hall/Jim Maurice St. Cloud City Hall/Jim Maurice

Animal Shelter Construction Underway

Construction on the basement of city hall is underway now. The former Tech locker rooms are being repurposed to an animal shelter. Glaesman says some of the dogs and cats that are the public animal control responsibility will be housed there. He says some of these animal are considered more aggressive.

3rd Floor is Open For Office Rental

Glaesman says one of advantages of moving city hall into the former Tech High School building is they have more space. He says he is tasked with coming up with ideas to use the facility. Glaesman says currently the entire 3rd floor of the building isn't being used. He says the space would format well as office space. Glaesman says it's wood framed construction from 1917 while the 1938 edition is steel.

How Avivo Village is Impacting the Community

The Avivo Village homeless shelter has recently opened. Glaesman says it was a 2-year progress that led to the location that was picked on 1st Street South in St. Cloud. He says they offer 48 beds and are meeting some of the demand in the community. Glaesman believes some of the individuals who've spent time at Lincoln Center have qualified to go to Avivo. He says Lincoln Center will not be used as an overnight shelter facility this winter.

Former Tech Gym and Media Services Sites

Next to City Hall to the north is empty green space available for development. The former Tech High gym used to be in that spot. Glaesman says the city has put out a request for proposal to developers to develop that land. He says the former Media Services Building property will become a Gate City Bank. Glaesman states they are about to close on that sale. He says the former Tech gym location is likely to be multi-family housing with a possibility for commercial.

Highway 10 MN-Dot Study

The Highway 10 study consists of two different studies with the south one starting at 15th Avenue and going south into Haven township. Glaesman says that area could become a grade separated highway with a determination of what that interchange would be. That study will go into final draft phase this winter. Glaesman expects MN-Dot to have an adopted plan in the spring of 2027.

Could Highway 15 Still be a Freeway in St. Cloud?

The Highway 15 study was recently funded by the State of Minnesota. Glaesman says the study looks at whether it should be a highway, freeway or at grade intersection. He explains that this study will take a look at what it would look like as a grade separated interchange from 2nd Street in St. Cloud to where it connects to Highway 10 north of Sartell and Sauk Rapids. Glaesman says the study will look at whether there is space to do a freeway design or move to another option.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Southside Construction

Development on the southside of St. Cloud continues with the current construction of Fire Station 6 on the southwest portion of the city. Glaesman says a water tower will be built across the street from Fire Station 6 to serve the ever growing portion of the city. He says the construction of apartment complexes along County Road 74 north of the roundabout at 33rd Street South is underway. Glaesman says there is still a demand for additional housing in St. Cloud.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Glaesman, click below.