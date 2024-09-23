What Might Become of South St. Cloud Developments

Housing and commercial developments continue to generate excitement in St. Cloud. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. He says it is an exciting time in the city with new housing and commercial possibilities popping up throughout the community.

Glaesman indicates the city conducted a study earlier this year that determined there is a need for thousands of units of attached rental housing over the next 15 years in the community. He says they are starting to see that trend move into development now with the amount of projects proposed at the planning commission and city council levels. Glaesman explains it's happening all over town which includes a couple of projects on the south side of Division Street and another on the northeastern portion of town, which are both underway with construction. He says another one is being proposed on the east side of town that went before the planning commission last week.

Sunny Ville Apartments (photo - Jay Caldwell) Sunny Ville Apartments (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Glaesman indicates an area of town seeing increased growth includes the 33rd Street South corridor near Tech High School. A new fire station is being proposed kiddy corner from Stride Academy. He says the wooded area across the street from Stride and in front of Tech High School is owned by the city and will remain wooded. It is a DNR protected restricted area. The land east of there where Klein Landscaping is located will eventually be used as either commercial or residential when Klein relocates. Glaesman says the plan constructed 20 years ago called for office buildings, commercial and residential. He says it is now unlikely office buildings will be built in that location. Glaesman expects multi-family housing (apartments) will likely take its place. Just west of Tech High School's football stadium is Neenah Creek Park, owned by the city. Glaesman explains that area will be developed into parkland which will likely include some athletic fields. What those athletic fields will be haven't been determined yet.

The non developed land across from Coborns on Cooper Avenue will become apartments. Glaesman says it is up to the developer as far as the time line for that project.

Housing in downtown St. Cloud continues to be a focus. Glaesman says they are getting interest from developers on available sites on a regular basis. He indicates they are looking forward to more housing becoming reality. Glaesman explains the city feels housing is the next step in the progression of downtown.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Glaesman, it is available below.