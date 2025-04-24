What’s Happening With These Properties in St. Cloud

Spring often brings change and that includes changes to properties. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. The Children's Museum downtown is close to opening and Glaesman feels that business could be a catalyst site to bring more people downtown. He foresees families spending a few hours there and then visiting other downtown businesses and restaurants.

Glaesman confirmed a change of ownership of the former Herberger's Department Store building is likely to take place next month. He couldn't offer any additional details but did indicate a feeling of optimism for what will become of the site. Glaesman understands this new party is dreaming what this property could become. He explains they've had some meetings to talk about what mixed use the property could have. Glaesman says this could include commercial, retail and residential. He says he looks forward to hearing from this new buyer in regards to what they think is financially feasible. The former Herberger's building is in the C3 zoning district which allows for entertainment, retail, office, a museum, art gallery, residential and public recreation. Glaesman says the door is wide open for what that property could become.

The City of St. Cloud has made the Riverboat Surface parking lot and the Lady Slipper lot available for sale with development in mind. Glaesman says the city has received interest from developers on both properties. He is optimistic both properties will be developed and hopes to see construction either in 2025 or 2026. Glaesman indicated surface parking lots are not the highest effective use in an urban core. He says they'd like to see multi-story buildings in those locations with the vehicles going into parking ramps.

The old St. Cloud State Welcome Center, as part of the Coborns Plaza development is changing. Glaesman says St. Cloud State is moving the welcome center on campus and making 16 units of housing available. He says the Coborns Plaza is at 90% occupancy and is open to market rate housing. Glaesman expects additional market rate housing to become available when new housing options happen downtown.

The former District 742 Media Services property along Division Street remains for sale. Glaesman says the city owned property has had some recent interest but no sale is pending.

St. Cloud State owned property, Selke Field is for sale. Despite it being a state owned property, Matt Glaesman says the city has received numerous calls about the property. He says those buyers ranged from wanting to use the space for recreation or for a future housing development.

The location in the city now known as the "East End" is a big part of the comprehensive plan. Glaesman says store fronts on the East End are filling up and he's optimistic that will continue.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Glaesman, it's available below.