Many urbans centers throughout the country have vacant buildings and properties and St. Cloud is no exception. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. He says there is lots of interest from developers on numerous properties including the former Electrolux and former Herbergers buildings. Glaesman says there aren't any new building permits to report but interest is there. He says the Electrolux site is seeing some exterior improvements which includes the painting of the building. Glaesman believes developers are interested in structures like Electrolux and Herbergers. He says vacant lots on Division are also drawing interest from developers for small format retail and convenience foods.

Retail and Housing Demand

Glaesman indicates retail and housing demand has changed which means the uses for big box shopping areas aren't needed like they used to be. He says a need for additional housing has been identified throughout the community. Glaesman explains the most recent housing assessment indicates the city of St. Cloud needs thousands of additional units of residential housing.

New Treatment Facility

Construction is underway at 302 5th Avenue South where a former Methodist Church will become a new treatment center. The name of the facility is Ascension Recovery Services. Glaesman says remodeling has begun with cleanup on the inside of the building. He says most of that is now complete with the next phase underway where they are building back on the outside of the building. Glaesman says for those familiar with the space, it will almost be unrecognizable when it is done.

Workshop

The city of St. Cloud is inviting residents to attend a workshop at the Rivers Edge Convention Center from 6-8pm tonight (Tuesday September 30). Glaesman says this is an opportunity for people to come out, sit down at a table with 6-8 people and identify spots in downtown St. Cloud where something else could be done. He says this is a chance for residents to voice their opinion on the future of the downtown.

