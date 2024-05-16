St. Cloud Development Updates; Downtown and More

Downtown St. Cloud has positive momentum. That's the thought of St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman. He says there are 27 new businesses open downtown and calls it "great news". Glaesman also feels having vacant buildings and parcels is great news because they can continue to build on that momentum. He says the lady slipper lot along highway 23 is a city owned property and they've made it known to developers that site is available. Glaesman is optimistic the state legislature will make tax increment financing available to help spur redevelopment in the downtown. He says there "absolutely" is interest from developers in putting housing downtown in the immediate future. Glaesman believes developers are watching close to what happens during the current legislative session.

Get our free mobile app

Glaesman admits filling the Herberger's building with a tenant is a challenge. He says big box retail spaces aren't always conducive to another use. Glaesman says the layout, which includes a large open space doesn't offer much appeal to smaller retailers. He says the owner is entertaining any and all who would be interested in the property. Glaesman says there is nothing pending in regards to a sale or new development with the Herberger's space.

Cooper vacant lot across from Coborns (photo - Jay Caldwell) Cooper vacant lot across from Coborns (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

The open lot along Cooper Avenue South across from Coborns is a location that could see some changes soon. The St. Cloud City Council approved the rezoning of the of the space from industrial to residential to accommodate the arrival of an apartment complex. Glaesman admits he doesn't know the specifics of any timeline for the breaking ground on that property but he understands the project could move forward this year. He says the city is excited about that property and looks forward to that space becoming developed. Torborg Management owns that property and has developed numerous apartment complexes in the St. Cloud area. The apartment complex would go into the southern portion of the vacant lot while the northern portion along Highway 23 has no plans for immediate development.

The former Exectrolux property has a new owner. Glaesman says that new owner has a great vision for the property and they are in for a permit to make the building more attractive to large tenants. He says since access has been a problem with that site the addition of more loading docks could be coming which could allow for more than one tenant in that spot.

Sunny Ville Apartments (photo - Jay Caldwell) Sunny Ville Apartments (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

The largest area of housing growth in St. Cloud is coming from the south and east sides. Glaesman says that is where there is room to grow. He says development continues along County Road 74 and 33rd Street South. Glaesman says the city continues to work with the property ownership group and potential developers in regards to the Klein Landscaping relocation and development. He says there are challenges with soil conditions and topography that is introducing unique costs. Glaesman explains conversations continue on this property on a monthly basis.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Glaesman, it is available below.