ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a healthcare merger planned in central Minnesota.

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CentraCare and Stellis Health have announced plans for Stellis Health to become part of CentraCare. The proposed agreement would bring Stellis physicians, advanced practice providers, and team members into CentraCare.

For 75 years, Stellis Health has been a healthcare provider in Monticello, Buffalo, and the surrounding communities.

The two organizations have already had a working relationship, particularly in Monticello, where Stellis physicians provide care at CentraCare - Monticello Hospital. Both organizations also use Epic, an electronic medical record system that supports coordination of patient care.

Stellis shareholders have voted to move forward with the plans.

The organizations will now work to complete final agreements and required regulatory review and approval, with a goal of Stellis becoming part of CentraCare on January 1, 2027. For now, Stellis clinics and team members will continue operating as usual, and patients can continue seeing their current providers.