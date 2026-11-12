Steve Joul Retires After 31 Years Leading CommunityGiving

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The head of a large charitable organization in central Minnesota is calling it a career.

CommunityGiving President & CEO Steve Joul has announced his retirement after 31 years in that role.

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When he joined the Central Minnesota Community Foundation in 1996, the organization was one foundation with assets of about $17 million and a staff of two.

In 1998, leaders of similar organizations in Willmar and the Brainerd Lakes areas suggested they join forces.

Collectively, leaders in each of those communities, and here in St. Cloud, decided that we'd be better working together. Essentially, the Willmar Community Foundation and the Brainerd Lakes Community Foundation became partners with the St. Cloud Foundation to carry out good work. Today, there are over 15 foundations that are part of this network, and that's why we took the name CommunityGiving.

Joul says the network now includes foundations in Alexandria, Carver County, White Bear Lake, Paynesville, Sauk Center, and one foundation based in Kansas.

Today, CommunityGiving supports 18 community foundations with a team of 37 staff members administering more than 1,400 charitable funds for families, organizations, and businesses. They manage more than $334 million in assets.

Last year, CommunityGiving and its partner foundations granted out over $26 million to nonprofits.

Joul's retirement is effective on December 11th.

The former Chief Financial Officer of CommunityGiving, Elise Wiener, will serve as the Interim President and the organization begins the process of selecting the next President & CEO.