UNDATED (WJON News) -- America and the world lost a music icon on Saturday. Mike Love of the Beach Boys passed away at the age of 85.

Love's publicist confirmed the singer's passing, but no cause of death was given. Mike Love founded the Beach Boys in 1961 along with his cousins Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson. The group made an impact right here in Central Minnesota.

Mike Love And The Beach Boys Played The Ledge Twice

The Beach Boys, fronted by Mike Love, played at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on two occasions. Most recently, the group played the Ledge in July of 2024, where the group was joined by John Stamos for the concert. The 2024 appearance was part of the "Endless Summer Love" Tour, which saw Dave Mason open for them.

READ MORE: Beach Boys & John Stamos Surf Up Good Vibrations At The Ledge

Mike Love and the Beach Boys also played at the Ledge in August of 2021 for the "Feel Flows" world tour. The Beach Boys were the first national act to ever play at the Ledge in 2021, and they were also the first announced show by the Ledge to play at the venue.

The Beach Boys entertained the world for over six decades, and according to the group's website, they sold over 100 million albums worldwide. They also had over 80 songs chart across the globe.

You can check out a gallery for pictures from the band's 2024 appearance at the Ledge below.