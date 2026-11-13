ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Greater St. Cloud has announced its 2026 award winners.

The Innovation Awards honor exceptional innovation from nonprofit and for-profit organizations across Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties.

The Innovation Award for nonprofits has gone to The Wirth Center for the Performing Arts for transforming St. Cloud's historic Daniel Building into a shared space that brings together artists, students, educators, and the community.

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The Innovation Award for for-profits goes to Impacks for its groundbreaking KitGenie, a first-of-its-kind AI tool that builds school supply lists into a customized, ready-to-ship kit.

The Employer Choice Award recognizes a business that excels in workforce development. It was presented to the St. Cloud Area School District.

The Project of the Year recognizes a commercial development that made a meaningful, positive impact on the region in the past year. It was presented to Hansen & Company Woodworks.

The Leadership Award was presented to Dr. Kenneth Holmen of CentraCare, and the Legacy Tribute was presented in honor of the late Mark Sakry.