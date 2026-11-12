St. Cloud Lawmaker Arrested After Wednesday Night Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud lawmaker has been arrested.

St. Cloud police say they responded to a report of a stalled vehicle blocking traffic in the 1300 block of 13th Street North at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.

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Officers determined a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Daniel Walgamott of St. Cloud was traveling east on 13th Street North when it struck a legally parked vehicle.

A 37-year-old St. Cloud man occupied the parked vehicle. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined that alcohol was a factor and that Wolgamott was allegedly impaired. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and taken to the Stearns County Jail.

Wolgamott was previously arrested for DWI in Kanabec County in July of 2023.

Read More: St. Cloud State Representative Dan Wolgamott Arrested |

Wolgamott's Political career

He did not seek re-election to his seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives, and his current term will expire at the end of this year.

Wolgamott has represented House District 14B since 2018. He is in his fourth term.

He unsuccessfully ran for the state office of Auditor-Treasurer earlier this year but did not receive his party's endorsement.