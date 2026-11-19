A Curve On Highway 238 Sends One Driver Into The Ditch
UPSALA (WJON News) -- A Freeport man was hurt in a rollover in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 238 near Upsala.
Seventy-seven-year-old James Gerads was traveling north on the highway, north of County Road 9, when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve and rolled into the ditch.
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Gerads was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Upsala Fire Department, and LifeLink.
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