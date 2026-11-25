ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Iron Street Distillery on St. Cloud's East End is adding food to its menu.

The owners say their kitchen is done and the new food menu is up and running.

They describe it as "Bavarian Street Food", which is German-style food that you would find in markets or street corners. The brats are made locally from Manea's Meats.

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The menu they've posted online includes: a Brat and Kraut, a Street Style Sausage Boat, a Tortilla Chip flight with salsa, queso, and quac, Chips & Dip, a Huge Bavarian Pretzel, and three types of Cauliflower Pizza. They say they'll be adding flatbreads and soups soon.

Iron Street Distillery is at 539 East St. Germain Street. It opened in January 2023.