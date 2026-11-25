Iron Street Distillery Adds Food With A Bavarian Street Food Twist
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Iron Street Distillery on St. Cloud's East End is adding food to its menu.
The owners say their kitchen is done and the new food menu is up and running.
They describe it as "Bavarian Street Food", which is German-style food that you would find in markets or street corners. The brats are made locally from Manea's Meats.
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The menu they've posted online includes: a Brat and Kraut, a Street Style Sausage Boat, a Tortilla Chip flight with salsa, queso, and quac, Chips & Dip, a Huge Bavarian Pretzel, and three types of Cauliflower Pizza. They say they'll be adding flatbreads and soups soon.
Iron Street Distillery is at 539 East St. Germain Street. It opened in January 2023.
Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras
License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.
This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton