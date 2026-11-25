ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Downtown St. Joseph will transform into a real-life Christmas village next weekend.

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The annual JoeTown WinterWalk is Friday, December 4th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Spokesman Marshall Herron says this year's new feature is Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving on a flatbed trailer.

Santa will be arriving on a flatbed truck; it'll be all decorated. He and Mrs. Claus will get out of it; the kids can see them. We'll be closing down College Avenue between Minnesota Street and Ash Street from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Herron says Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the brewers' lounge at Bad Habit Brewing.

If parents want to grab a speciality WinterWalk Ale, they can. After they've done that, the kids can either go back out and play on the trucks, or they can go into the warehouse where Avon Hills Folk School will be.

Herron says they have three kids' craft areas this year.

There's a kids' craft area with Magnifi Financial at the Church of Saint Joseph. There's also a kids' craft area with Parks & Recreation at the St. Joseph Government Center.

Kids can also drop a letter into the Letters to Santa Mailbox at WR Home Company.

Herron says they've got seven live music locations, including at Krewe restaurant, Obbink Distilling, Jupiter Moon Ice Cream, the Church of Saint Joseph, and Bad Habit Brewing.

The Saint John's Prep Chamber Choir will also be stopping by various locations.

It's so fun going into a restaurant where people are eating; we come in, and I announce the choir, and everybody is suddenly quiet. It just blows people away.

The community will gather at 7:00 p.m. on the Church of Saint Joseph lawn for a tree lighting ceremony. After the tree is lit, the Saint John's Prep School Chamber Choir, under the direction of Jeff Engholm, will lead the crowd in singing Christmas Carols.

There's also a parish craft sale and hot turkey meal in Heritage Hall at the Church of Saint Joseph.

Great River Chorale presents "Out of the Darkness, Light" at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of Saint Joseph. Tickets for that event are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $10 for youth.