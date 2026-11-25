What to do, what to do on a four-day holiday weekend? The better question might be, what do I have to leave out because there just won't be enough time to fit it all in?

You can check out the Christmas Carol at the Paramount Center for the Arts, or the new take on the classic story with Ebenezer (it is good) at Parkwood Cinema. How about stopping by a State Park on Friday for Free Park Day?

Of course you can shop till you drop on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Or, maybe just hang out at home and take in four days of NFL action over the next five. Maybe invite your Fantasy League friends over for games on Wednesday Night, all day Thursday, a game on Friday, and then the normal full menu of action on Sunday. I am not even counting Monday Night Football (some non-football fans won't be happy about these games filling up the long weekend).

If you want to fill your schedule with even more, check out the Weekender's picks below for some additional events/activities to take part in.

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Recoup from literally stuffing yourself on Thursday, and all the shopping on Friday and Saturday morning by Lighting Your Fire at Pioneer Place on 5th with Morrison Hotel: Songs of the Doors. The band will capture the feel of the Doors classics along with stories by local DJ legend Al Neff. Neff will share some Doors stories you may not be familiar with. Hurry and grab tickets, as there are not a ton left. Tickets are $31.00 each.

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

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Worried about those extra Turkey Day calories? Why not work some off ahead of time? The CentraCare Wishbone 5K gets your four-day weekend jump-started with a fun run. You can choose from the 5K or the 2-mile walk. There is also a “Little Turkeys” 1K race for the kids. The race takes place at the St. Cloud YMCA, and the Y will be open for check-in and to let people warm up. The cost is $6.

Thursday: 7:00 a.m. registration, 8:00 a.m. Little Turkeys 1K, 8:15 a.m. 5K and 2-mile walk.

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Take a short trip down Highway 23 on Saturday for some fun events in Paynesville. The city’s Joyful Jamboree has a few activities taking place. There is a book sale at the Paynesville Library, a vendor show at Paynesville Chevrolet, and a holiday parade. All the fun takes place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with the parade kicking things off. The parade starts at 5:00 p.m. from Maple Street and ends at Gazebo Park. There is also a Tree lighting at Gazebo Park at 6:00 p.m. after the parade. Word is Santa will be making an appearance in the parade. Everything is free to attend.

Saturday: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

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Have a new house or other living space and need to outfit it with Christmas décor? Or maybe what you have just doesn’t sparkle anymore, and you need some upgrades. Check out the Pop-Up Christmas Warehouse Sale in Eden Prairie. It will have everything: artificial trees, Christmas wreaths, garlands, ornaments, and lights. Plus open-box and overstock items at reduced prices. The pop-up sale is located at 6405 City West Parkway, Suite B3 in Eden Prairie. Free to attend and check things out.

Friday – Sunday: Noon – 5:00 p.m.

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You can learn about a different culture at an annual event in St. Paul on Saturday and Sunday. The 46th Annual Minnesota Hmong New Year will once again take over the St. Paul River Centre for two days. There will be Hmong Dance Competitions, Kwv Txhiaj (Traditional Hmong singing), and the Minnesota Hmong Pageant. There will also be cultural programming, cultural arts on display, informational displays, a vendor market, and authentic Hmong food. The festival marks the end of the Hmong cultural calendar year. The cost is $15.00 at the door with cash, or $15.51 if you pay with a credit/debit card. Children under 42” tall and people 65 and older get in free.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

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