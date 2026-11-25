ST. JOSEPH/COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University are getting ready to light their Christmas trees.

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Saint John's Event

Saint John's will light the Great Hall's 30-foot Christmas tree, decorated with 18,000 LED lights and gold ornaments on Monday, November 30th. The tree lighting ceremony will start at 4:00 p.m.

Saint Ben's Event

On Tuesday, December 1st, the College of Saint Benedict will light a freshly cut Christmas tree outside the Mall at Saint Ben's. That starts at 4:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend both tree-lighting ceremonies, which will feature Christmas carols, a short program, hot cocoa, and cookies.