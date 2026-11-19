ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Sunday kicks off a campaign to help stock area food shelves for the holidays.

Longtime Partnership Returns to Benefit Food Shelves

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation is once again partnering with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation to raise money for Catholic Charities, St. Cloud Salvation Army, and St. Joseph Community Food Shelf.

The Community Challenge offers up to a $150,000 match for every dollar donated this holiday season.

Donors Should Note Community Challenge on Donations

To unlock the match, donations to one of the three food shelves must be received by December 31st. Donors should indicate Community Challenge on their donations.

Donations can be made to Catholic Charities at 911 18th Street North in St. Cloud, the St. Cloud Salvation Army at 400 U.S. Highway 10 in St. Cloud, or the St. Joseph Food Shelf at P.O. Box 121 in St. Joseph.

Area Food Shelves Getting Financial Boost for Decades

Since 2000, the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has partnered with various organizations to raise money to support area food shelves during the holiday season. CMCF says the fundraiser has contributed more than $7.9-million to the three food pantries.

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