ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation (CMCF) has announced the recipients for its Philanthropy Awards. CMCF has awarded the Alex Didier Award to Lee and Vicki Morgan. The Didier Award goes to a person or couple who has significantly contributed to the field of philanthropy in the area.

The Social Trust Award for an unsung hero in the community is going to Farhiya Iman for her work in empowering people through culturally responsive care and leadership. Stefanie Brown receives the Professional Award in Philanthropy, which recognizes the efforts of a professional advisor who has significantly contributed to philanthropy in the region. CMCF will present the awards during a ceremony on September 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz