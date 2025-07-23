Philathropy Awards Spotlight Unsung Heroes Giving Back Locally
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation (CMCF) has announced the recipients for its Philanthropy Awards. CMCF has awarded the Alex Didier Award to Lee and Vicki Morgan. The Didier Award goes to a person or couple who has significantly contributed to the field of philanthropy in the area.
The Social Trust Award for an unsung hero in the community is going to Farhiya Iman for her work in empowering people through culturally responsive care and leadership. Stefanie Brown receives the Professional Award in Philanthropy, which recognizes the efforts of a professional advisor who has significantly contributed to philanthropy in the region. CMCF will present the awards during a ceremony on September 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz