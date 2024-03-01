St. Cloud Area Difference Maker Grants Accepting Applications

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A grant funding projects improving mental health in central Minnesota is now accepting applications.

The Central Minnesota Community Foundation is taking applications for the 2024 Difference Maker grant round. This year's grant round is highlighting organizations working to improve access to mental health education and care in the St. Cloud area.

The foundation says in broad terms, those efforts could look like helping to increase the number of mental health experts in the area or working to address the immediate and critical needs of people in the area.

Organizations must be non-profits, schools, or government entities to be eligible for the grants. Applications will be accepted now through April 30th.

Since 2018, a total of 27 Difference Maker grants have been awarded, totaling more than $420,000.

