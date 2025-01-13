Women’s Fund Awards $165,000 In Grants To Women’s Programming

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several area organizations have been awarded grants from the Central Minnesota Community Foundation (CMCF) Women's Fund and Julianne Williams Fund. A total of $165,000 has been awarded to 15 Central Minnesota organizations.

Get our free mobile app

All of the recipients focus on improving the lives of women and girls in Central Minnesota. Some of those awarded money from the Women's Fund include $15,000 to Anna Marie's Alliance to support its shelter, $13,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota for its Girls Forward program, and $15,000 to the Veteran Resource & Enrichment Center for its Empowering Her: Strengthing Resilence program.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

The three recipients of the Julianne Williams Fund are $5,250 to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota for its SMART Girls program, $5,250 to the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes Pines for its summer camp programming, and $4,500 to Get Outdoors Minnesota for its Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders: Fostering Self-Awareness in Young Women Alongside Their Caregivers program. CMCF has awarded nearly $1.6 million dollars to support local programs since 2002.

The Women's Fund Allocated $150,000 to the following:

$15,000 - Anna Marie's Alliance

$13,000 - Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota

$7,000 - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud

$8,000 - City of St. Cloud-RSVP

$11,000 - ConnectAbility of MN

$13,000 - Ellison Center

$10,000 - Hooyo Hour Organization for Bilow Cusub

$15,000 - Lutheran Social Service of MN

$13,000 - QUEERSPACE

$15,000 - Terebinth Refuge

$15,000 - Veteran Resource Enrichment Center

$15,000 - What Would Bri Do dba Bri's Lodge

The Julianne Williams Fund awarded $15,000 to the following:

$5,250 - Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota

$4,500 - Get Outdoors MN

$5,250 - Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.