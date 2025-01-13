Women’s Fund Awards $165,000 In Grants To Women’s Programming
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several area organizations have been awarded grants from the Central Minnesota Community Foundation (CMCF) Women's Fund and Julianne Williams Fund. A total of $165,000 has been awarded to 15 Central Minnesota organizations.
All of the recipients focus on improving the lives of women and girls in Central Minnesota. Some of those awarded money from the Women's Fund include $15,000 to Anna Marie's Alliance to support its shelter, $13,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota for its Girls Forward program, and $15,000 to the Veteran Resource & Enrichment Center for its Empowering Her: Strengthing Resilence program.
The three recipients of the Julianne Williams Fund are $5,250 to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota for its SMART Girls program, $5,250 to the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes Pines for its summer camp programming, and $4,500 to Get Outdoors Minnesota for its Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders: Fostering Self-Awareness in Young Women Alongside Their Caregivers program. CMCF has awarded nearly $1.6 million dollars to support local programs since 2002.
The Women's Fund Allocated $150,000 to the following:
$15,000 - Anna Marie's Alliance
$13,000 - Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota
$7,000 - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud
$8,000 - City of St. Cloud-RSVP
$11,000 - ConnectAbility of MN
$13,000 - Ellison Center
$10,000 - Hooyo Hour Organization for Bilow Cusub
$15,000 - Lutheran Social Service of MN
$13,000 - QUEERSPACE
$15,000 - Terebinth Refuge
$15,000 - Veteran Resource Enrichment Center
$15,000 - What Would Bri Do dba Bri's Lodge
The Julianne Williams Fund awarded $15,000 to the following:
$5,250 - Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota
$4,500 - Get Outdoors MN
$5,250 - Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines
