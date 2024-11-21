$150,000 Community Challenge to Benefit Local Food Shelves

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three St. Cloud area food shelves will again benefit from a fundraising match from the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation.

In partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, a $150,000 match is being offered to benefit the food shelves of Catholic Charities, St. Cloud Salvation Army, and St. Joseph Community Food Shelf.

Starting Monday, November 25th, and going through December 31st, the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $150,000.

Donations should be made directly to one of the three food shelves to the attention of the Community Challenge.

Since 2000, the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has partnered with various organizations to host this fundraiser to support food shelves. The efforts have contributed more than $6,700,000 to the food shelves.

