Central MN Food Shelves Get Big Boost From Community Challenge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A big success for the 2024 Community Challenge.

The effort to raise money for three area food shelves raised a whopping $519,000 including a $150,000 match from the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation.

The Community Challenge is organized through the Central Minnesota Community Foundation with the money raised going to the food shelves of Catholic Charities, Salvation Army and St. Joseph.

Since 2000, the Community Challenge has contributed more than $7.2-million to the three area food shelves.

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back