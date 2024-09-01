Applications For Central MN Special Needs Grant Is Open

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A grant that helps organizations that serve those with special needs is now open. The Central Minnesota Community Foundation's Special Needs Fund grant supports programming that serves those with complex intellectual and physical disabilities.

Last year the fund awarded $15,000 to three area organizations. ConnectAbility of MN received $5,000 for its "Bridging the Gaps through Adaptive Equipment Connection and Donated Equipment programs, WACOSA received $5,000 for its "WACOSA Lifts for the South" program, and Options Inc. was awarded $5,000 for its "Enhancing Learning and Enrichment Experiences through Technology" program.

Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)3 nonprofit, schools, or government entities and serve Benton, Stearns, or Sherburne counties, or Kimball or Watkins. The deadline to apply is October 31st.

