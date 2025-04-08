Women’s Fund Names 2025 ATHENA Award Recipient

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has named Joanne Kudrna the 2025 ATHENA Award recipient.

Kudrna was nominated by Rick Bauerly, the Founder and CEO of Granite Partners.

The Women's Fund says Kudrna was chosen because of her dedication to the strategic mentoring of women both personally and professionally.

The winner must demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in her business or profession. They must actively assist women in realizing their full leadership potential.

The ATHENA Award is a lifetime achievement award recognizing exceptional women leaders who inspire others to achieve excellence.

Kudrna sits on a number of Boards of Directors for Granite Partners, has worked as a Marketing Development Manager for Honeywell, and has been a Senior Consultant at Venture Allies.

She has a bachelor's degree in business from Carthage College and a master's degree in business administration from the Harvard Business School.

Kudrna will be honored at the Dancing With Our Stars event on June 9th.

