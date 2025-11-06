Local Challenge Aims to Tackle Food Insecurity in Our Community

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A matching grant effort to raise money for area food shelves is getting underway early this year due to increased food insecurity.

The Norman C. Skalicky Community Challenge is underway now through December 31st, where donations will be matched up to $150,000.

In partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, the donations will go to benefit the food shelves of Catholic Charities, St. Cloud Salvation Army, and St. Joseph Community Food Shelf. Donations should be made directly to one of the three food shelves to the attention of the Community Challenge.

Since 2000, the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has partnered with various organizations to host this fundraiser to support food shelves. The efforts have contributed more than $7,200,000 to the food shelves.

