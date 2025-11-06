Local Challenge Aims to Tackle Food Insecurity in Our Community
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A matching grant effort to raise money for area food shelves is getting underway early this year due to increased food insecurity.
The Norman C. Skalicky Community Challenge is underway now through December 31st, where donations will be matched up to $150,000.
In partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, the donations will go to benefit the food shelves of Catholic Charities, St. Cloud Salvation Army, and St. Joseph Community Food Shelf. Donations should be made directly to one of the three food shelves to the attention of the Community Challenge.
- Catholic Charities -- 911 18th Street North, St. Cloud, MN 56302
- St. Cloud Salvation Army -- 400 US Highway 10 S, St. Cloud, MN 56304
- St. Joseph Community Food Shelf -- P.O. Box 121, St. Joseph, MN 56374
Donations should be made to the attention of "Community Challenge".
Since 2000, the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has partnered with various organizations to host this fundraiser to support food shelves. The efforts have contributed more than $7,200,000 to the food shelves.
